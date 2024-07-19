Councillors give the go ahead to £1 land sale
Councillors have approved a recommendation to sell land for a nominal fee of just £1 to pave the way for construction of a new magistrates court in the town.
Blackpool Council paid around £1m for the 3.7-acre site in 2020, using funding from an early tranche of Town Deal cash. As the money came from central government, it has now been agreed to sell the land to HM Courts and Tribunals Service for the nominal fee.
With planning permission for a new three-storey building already in place, it paves the way for building work to begin early in 2025 with completion by late 2026.
Members of the executive have agreed to the sale of the site formerly occupied by the Devonshire Road Hospital to the government.
