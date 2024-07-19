Councillors give the go ahead to £1 land sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have approved a recommendation to sell land for a nominal fee of just £1 to pave the way for construction of a new magistrates court in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council paid around £1m for the 3.7-acre site in 2020, using funding from an early tranche of Town Deal cash. As the money came from central government, it has now been agreed to sell the land to HM Courts and Tribunals Service for the nominal fee.

Artist's impression of the proposed new courthouse | Artist's impression of the proposed new courthouse

With planning permission for a new three-storey building already in place, it paves the way for building work to begin early in 2025 with completion by late 2026.

Members of the executive have agreed to the sale of the site formerly occupied by the Devonshire Road Hospital to the government.