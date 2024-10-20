Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood warnings are currently in place at various locations across the Fylde Coast.

This morning, The Met Office issued five flood alerts across Lancashire, two of which are on the Fylde Coast.

The warnings are in place as Storm Ashley is expected to bring strong winds, large waves and spray overtopping on the coast throughout the morning which may lead to flooding.

Scenes on the Promenade in Blackpool as strong winds battered the county earlier this year. (Credit: Dave Nelson) | Dave Nelson

The first alert is for the entrie coast from Fleetwood down to Blackpool.

The highest tide level expected to be at Fleetwood, Larkholme, Broadwater, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Anchorsholme, Blackpool and Revoe at 1:45 PM today although fooding is possible two hours either side of this time.

Waves are forecast to overtop coastal defences at Fleetwood, Larkholme, Broadwater, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Anchorsholme, Blackpool and Revoe.

The second alert is for the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston. Here, the highest tide level expected to be at Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods at 1:45 PM today and again fooding is possible two hours either side of this time.

In both alert areas, further flooding is also possible overnight due to higher than normal tide at 02:08 AM on October 21, combined with south-southwesterly gale force 8 winds and large offshore waves.

The Met Office say this high tide tomorrow morning is expected to reach flood warning level but after this tide has passed the weather is more settled and no flooding is expected.

What should you do when their is a flood alert?

Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

You can watch the Met Office’s short animation for advice and tips on what to do before, during and after a flood here.

If there is an immediate risk to your life or you are trapped by floodwater call 999 and follow their advice.