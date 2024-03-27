Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wyre Council says the funding is from the second phase of the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, following the phase one funding awarded to the Council last year.

Administered by Sport England, the fund provides a total of £60 million to local authorities in England as a support package for public leisure facilities with swimming pools.

This second phase of funding provides capital investment for Fleetwood’s public swimming pool helping to make it more environmentally and financially sustainable.

It will allow shower-flow restrictors and photo-voltaic cells (solar panels) to be installed which will all contribute to the energy efficiency of the much-loved facility.

Marianne Hesketh, Director of Communities at Wyre Council, said: “I am thrilled to be able to share this news.

"We are fortunate to have excellent swimming pools in Wyre which play such an important role in the health and wellbeing of our residents. Securing this vital funding ensures that we can sustain and improve the much-loved facilities in Fleetwood.