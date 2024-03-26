Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Improvement works to a section of Blackpool's Preston New Road have been completed using the latest technology.

The road improvements are part of Blackpool Council’s Project Amber scheme which uses innovative methods to fix local roads in a faster way whilst also giving longer-lasting results.

Project Amber aims to repair the roads at a preventative stage so action can be taken ahead of further deterioration, lowering overall repair costs and minimising disruption to residents by reducing repair time.

To minimise disruption to local road users, the road between Clifton Road and the M55 junction roundabout was resurfaced over a series of overnight works by contractor Multipave on behalf of Blackpool Council.

Works were completed on both the north and southbound carriageways and included a full replacement of the aged and dilapidated road surface, as well as localised areas of deeper repairs around the Clifton Road junction.

As part of the council’s commitment to continuously improve the quality and durability of the roads in the town, the works were completed using the latest generation of oscillating rollers which incorporated smart compaction control giving real time feedback to the roller driver on the number of roller passes and temperature.

This continuous quality assurance process improves the durability of the final surface as it ensures that the material has sufficient compaction effort applied, within the required temperature range.

In addition, Multipave also used a high precision GPS system to record and set out the location of road markings and joints in the surfacing. As the joints are usually the weakest points, the high precision system enables joints to be accurately placed in the lowest stressed area of the carriageway, again helping to extend the surface life of the road.

Following the completion of each phase of surfacing works the road markings and studs were reinstated so that the section of road could safely go back into operation as quickly as possible.

Cllr Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council's cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, said:

and neighbourhoods, said: “The Project Amber scheme is a great example of using new technology to solve existing problems. We’re treating the roads using innovative technology to find more efficient, longer-lasting methods of maintaining our road network.

“Blackpool has over 300 miles of roads and we have an extensive maintenance plan in place to keep these in good working order for our residents.

“Roads across the town are repaired based on a condition survey, which assesses the damage and priority of works required. Routine inspections are also carried out on the road network but residents can report any issues they encounter on our roads online on the council website.

“We’re committed to investing in Blackpool’s roads to create smoother journeys for road users and deliver a better Blackpool.”

This phase of Project Amber works follows the works completed in February 2024 on the following roads in the Marton ward; Paddock Drive, Dovedale Avenue, Wordsworth Avenue, Kingsley Road, Knutsford Road and Kipling Drive.