Fleetwood Radar Training Station sells at Pugh auction to buyer from the Leicester area
Fleetwood's historic radar training centre sold at auction for £97,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
It went to a buyer from the Leicester area and it is understood that completion will take place within four weeks.
Bidding began on Monday and lasted two days with a guide price of £50k through Pugh Auctions.
The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and was been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.'
Built in 1961, it’s a Grade II listed building which stands next to Fleetwood’s Lower Lighthouse sparked considerable local interest.
It had been used by Blackpool and Fylde College for radar training.