Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It went to a buyer from the Leicester area and it is understood that completion will take place within four weeks.

Bidding began on Monday and lasted two days with a guide price of £50k through Pugh Auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and was been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.'

Built in 1961, it’s a Grade II listed building which stands next to Fleetwood’s Lower Lighthouse sparked considerable local interest.