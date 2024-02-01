News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood Radar Training Station sells at Pugh auction to buyer from the Leicester area

Fleetwood's historic radar training centre sold at auction for £97,000

By Claire Lark
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:11 GMT
It went to a buyer from the Leicester area and it is understood that completion will take place within four weeks.

Bidding began on Monday and lasted two days with a guide price of £50k through Pugh Auctions.

The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and was been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.'

Built in 1961, it’s a Grade II listed building which stands next to Fleetwood’s Lower Lighthouse sparked considerable local interest.

It had been used by Blackpool and Fylde College for radar training.

