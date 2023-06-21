RNLI Fleetwood has released details of the weekend rescues, which saw its crews launch twice in one day off the Lancashire coast.

The first saw an all-weather lifeboat launched to recover a boat in distress at around 3.25am on Saturday (June 17).

The RNLI said the boat was towed back to Fleetwood.

Lifeboat crews were called out twice in 14 hours to incidents off the coast of Lancashire (Credit: RNLI/Chris Jameson)

More than 14 hours later, the D-Class inshore lifeboat was sent to locate and support jet ski users in need of mechanical assistance.

They were also taken back to Fleetwood.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “Our crew were able to render timely and effective assistance thanks to the people involved having the ability to signal their need.