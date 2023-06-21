News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood lifeboat crews rescue stricken jet ski hours after towing stranded boat back to shore

A stricken jet ski had to be rescued by lifeboat crews just hours after a boat was towed to safety in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

RNLI Fleetwood has released details of the weekend rescues, which saw its crews launch twice in one day off the Lancashire coast.

The first saw an all-weather lifeboat launched to recover a boat in distress at around 3.25am on Saturday (June 17).

The RNLI said the boat was towed back to Fleetwood.

Lifeboat crews were called out twice in 14 hours to incidents off the coast of Lancashire (Credit: RNLI/Chris Jameson)Lifeboat crews were called out twice in 14 hours to incidents off the coast of Lancashire (Credit: RNLI/Chris Jameson)
Lifeboat crews were called out twice in 14 hours to incidents off the coast of Lancashire (Credit: RNLI/Chris Jameson)
More than 14 hours later, the D-Class inshore lifeboat was sent to locate and support jet ski users in need of mechanical assistance.

They were also taken back to Fleetwood.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “Our crew were able to render timely and effective assistance thanks to the people involved having the ability to signal their need.

“It’s an excellent reminder to everyone, no matter how they take to the water, to carry a suitable means of calling for aid in case they need it.’

