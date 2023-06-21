Fleetwood lifeboat crews rescue stricken jet ski hours after towing stranded boat back to shore
RNLI Fleetwood has released details of the weekend rescues, which saw its crews launch twice in one day off the Lancashire coast.
The first saw an all-weather lifeboat launched to recover a boat in distress at around 3.25am on Saturday (June 17).
The RNLI said the boat was towed back to Fleetwood.
More than 14 hours later, the D-Class inshore lifeboat was sent to locate and support jet ski users in need of mechanical assistance.
They were also taken back to Fleetwood.
Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “Our crew were able to render timely and effective assistance thanks to the people involved having the ability to signal their need.
“It’s an excellent reminder to everyone, no matter how they take to the water, to carry a suitable means of calling for aid in case they need it.’