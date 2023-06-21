News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Blackpool woman and two children involved in Devonshire Road roundabout crash

Police say a woman and her two children are OK after crashing into a roundabout in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 21).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

Officers were called to the scene after the woman crashed into the Devonshire Road / Warbreck Hill Road roundabout at around 8.30am.

No other vehicles were involved and Lancashire Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures of the crash were shared on Facebook and there was some suggestion that the driver had suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The car crashed into the roundabout in Devonshire Road/Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 21)The car crashed into the roundabout in Devonshire Road/Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 21)
The car crashed into the roundabout in Devonshire Road/Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 21)
Most Popular

But Lancashire Police said this wasn’t the case. The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene and ‘was okay’, said the force.

“Call came in at 8.30am, one vehicle involved – car hit the roundabout. No injuries,” added a police spokesperson.

"The driver was checked over and was okay.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackpoolFacebook