Officers were called to the scene after the woman crashed into the Devonshire Road / Warbreck Hill Road roundabout at around 8.30am.

No other vehicles were involved and Lancashire Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

Pictures of the crash were shared on Facebook and there was some suggestion that the driver had suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The car crashed into the roundabout in Devonshire Road/Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, June 21)

But Lancashire Police said this wasn’t the case. The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene and ‘was okay’, said the force.

“Call came in at 8.30am, one vehicle involved – car hit the roundabout. No injuries,” added a police spokesperson.