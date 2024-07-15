Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s all set Fleetwood Festival of Transport - known locally as Tram Sunday - this weekend after a new team stepped in to save it.

The big spectacle, which is a massive crowd puller for Fleetwood, was all set for its usual mid July date this year when organisers unexpectedly announced in May that it was being cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and support

It came after the event, which includes a huge display of classic vehicles, film cars and family entertainment, also had to be cancelled last year, at the last minute, due to unseasonable stormy weather being forecast.

But later in May this year, a post on the event’s website stated that a new committee has been formed and was working on getting the event back up and running.

And in less than two months the new team has been able to work wonders and reinstate the event.

It is all set to take place this Sunday (July 21), from 10am until 5pm.

So successful have the team been in coordinating the much-loved festival that they have had to turn away classic vehicle entries because they are fully booked up.

A spokesman said: “We've recently announced that the festival is at full capacity. This is a huge achievement given that the event was temporarily cancelled in May and the much shorter than usual time frame to organise the festival and get all the necessary arrangements in place.”

The event will not include the SpareParts festival this year, but there has been huge involvement from community groups and they will be involved in the big parade, which leaves Fisherman’s Walk at 11am.

The procession will also include some classic cars and schools.

The transport festival, known locally as Tram Sunday, has been one of Fleetwood’s biggest spectacles for more than three decades, with the first festival taking place in 1986.