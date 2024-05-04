Fleetwood Festival of Transport cancels Tram Sunday for second year in a row
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fleetwood’s Tram Sunday has been cancelled for a second year in a row.
Organisers Fleetwood Festival of Transport said they were forced to pull the plug on this year’s event due to a 'lack of volunteers' and 'operational constraints'.
The annual celebration was due to take place on July 21 but has now been axed for a second year in a row. Last year's event was cancelled at late-notice after forecasts warned of bad weather.
Tram Sunday was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 with organisers blaming “restrictions on movement and gatherings of large groups” due to Covid, which they said made it ‘impossible’ to run the event safely.
A spokesperson for Fleetwood Festival of Transport said: “Due to a lack of volunteers and the operational constraints faced by the Tram Sunday team, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 event.
“The CIC is looking for support and exploring ways we can progress with future events, so please stay tuned for further updates.
“We ask for your patience as we contact and refund those who have secured bookings for this year's event.
“Thank you for your understanding and support.”
What is Tram Sunday?
The transport festival, known locally as Tram Sunday, has been one of Fleetwood’s biggest spectacles for more than three decades, with the first festival taking place in 1986.
It has become a prominent celebration of transport and local heritage, attracting thousands of visitors from all over the country and beyond.
In 2014, it combined with SpareParts - launched by Fylde coast art company LeftCoast - and each year brings together a showcase of performances, parades, vintage vehicle displays and other events throughout the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.