Fleetwood Festival of Transport is 'working on holding the event' in Tram Sunday update
Fleetwood Festival of Transport has been thrown a lifeline after the plug was pulled on this years event.
The huge event, which is a massive crowd puller for Fleetwood, was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and support.
But a post on the event’s website says a new committee has been formed and they are ‘working on holding the event’.
The full statement reads: “A new committee has been formed with new directors being appointed to the board. We are working on holding the event and when logistics are agreed, we will let you know.
“Please register your interest to volunteer, bring a vehicle or have a stall on our pages. Thank you for your support.”
A link to application forms on the website, however, is still closed but the new committee says ‘admin is working on them now to get them reopened, please bear with us.’
The event was sensationally cancelled earlier this month citing 'lack of volunteers' and 'operational constraints' as being the main reasons.
The annual celebration was due to take place on July 21. Last year's event was cancelled at late-notice after forecasts warned of bad weather.
The transport festival, known locally as Tram Sunday, has been one of Fleetwood’s biggest spectacles for more than three decades, with the first festival taking place in 1986.
