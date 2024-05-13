Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new committee has been formed to organise Tram Sunday after it was cancelled earlier this month.

Fleetwood Festival of Transport has been thrown a lifeline after the plug was pulled on this years event.

The huge event, which is a massive crowd puller for Fleetwood, was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a post on the event’s website says a new committee has been formed and they are ‘working on holding the event’.

The full statement reads: “A new committee has been formed with new directors being appointed to the board. We are working on holding the event and when logistics are agreed, we will let you know.

“Please register your interest to volunteer, bring a vehicle or have a stall on our pages. Thank you for your support.”

A link to application forms on the website, however, is still closed but the new committee says ‘admin is working on them now to get them reopened, please bear with us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was sensationally cancelled earlier this month citing 'lack of volunteers' and 'operational constraints' as being the main reasons.

The annual celebration was due to take place on July 21. Last year's event was cancelled at late-notice after forecasts warned of bad weather.