Fleetwood drug dealer's jail term extended after admitting further cocaine offences
Regan Croisdale, of Grange Road, had already been sentenced to 67 months in prison at Preston Crown Court in April.
It came after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the possession and supply of Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.
The offences were committed throughout 2024 and into 2025.
Following his initial sentencing, Croisdale has now pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, as well as acquiring, using or possessing criminal property – offences that took place prior to his imprisonment.
He has been sentenced to a further 27 months, bringing his total term of imprisonment to seven years and ten months.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Wyre Task Force and the Wyre Neighbourhood team continue to work hard to put those involved in organised crime before the courts.”