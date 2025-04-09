Fleetwood man jailed for more than 5 years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
A Fleetwood man has been jailed after being convicted of multiple drug supply offences.

Regan Croisdale, of Grange Road, was sentenced to 67 months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a series of charges related to the possession and supply of Class A drugs.

Croisdale was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply and was also convicted of being concerned in the supply of these drugs.

Regan Croisdale was jailed after being caught with Class A drugsRegan Croisdale was jailed after being caught with Class A drugs
Regan Croisdale was jailed after being caught with Class A drugs | Lancashire Police

The offences took place over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Wyre NHP Insp Stuart Stevenson said: “Sentences such as these highlight the collective commitment of partners, the community and police in tackling the supply of drugs and organised crime in the Wyre area.

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will relentlessly target and pursue those causing harm through drug dealing on the streets of Lancashire.

“Our message is clear; if you are involved in the supply of drugs or any linked criminality, we will find you, and you will face a lengthy custodial sentence “

