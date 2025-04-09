Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fleetwood man has been jailed after being convicted of multiple drug supply offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Croisdale, of Grange Road, was sentenced to 67 months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a series of charges related to the possession and supply of Class A drugs.

Croisdale was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply and was also convicted of being concerned in the supply of these drugs.

Regan Croisdale was jailed after being caught with Class A drugs | Lancashire Police

The offences took place over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre NHP Insp Stuart Stevenson said: “Sentences such as these highlight the collective commitment of partners, the community and police in tackling the supply of drugs and organised crime in the Wyre area.

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will relentlessly target and pursue those causing harm through drug dealing on the streets of Lancashire.

“Our message is clear; if you are involved in the supply of drugs or any linked criminality, we will find you, and you will face a lengthy custodial sentence “