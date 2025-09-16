Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs forced to close for 2 days due to sewage issues
A spokesperson for the volunteers said: “Regretfully, due to discharges of sewage into the sea at Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Bispham early this morning (Sunday) by United Utilities, Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs will not be opening today. We do apologise to anyone who was hoping to visit us.
“The severe weather is keeping us closed today, but for good measure United Utilities have dumped more sewage into the sea to coincide with the ebbing tide.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
However a spokesperson for United Utilities said that they were working hard to resolve flood issues.
They said: “Due to the heavy rain over the weekend, some of our storm overflows have operated as permitted. They act as a pressure relief valves to protect homes and businesses from the risk of flooding when there’s too much rainfall.
“The team are still pulling data through as to which ones went off and which bathing waters/ beaches may have been impacted.”