Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs were forced to close for two days due to sewage issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the volunteers said: “Regretfully, due to discharges of sewage into the sea at Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Bispham early this morning (Sunday) by United Utilities, Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs will not be opening today. We do apologise to anyone who was hoping to visit us.

“The severe weather is keeping us closed today, but for good measure United Utilities have dumped more sewage into the sea to coincide with the ebbing tide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The United Utilities team said they are still pulling data through as to which ones went off and which bathing waters/ beaches may have been impacted | National World

However a spokesperson for United Utilities said that they were working hard to resolve flood issues.

They said: “Due to the heavy rain over the weekend, some of our storm overflows have operated as permitted. They act as a pressure relief valves to protect homes and businesses from the risk of flooding when there’s too much rainfall.

“The team are still pulling data through as to which ones went off and which bathing waters/ beaches may have been impacted.”