First look inside the brand new Blackpool town centre Starbucks set to create 20 new jobs
The international coffee brand, which operates over 1,300 outlets in the UK alone, officially opened the brand new store today (Friday June 21), with the branch boasting views of the iconic Blackpool Tower.
Operated by 23.5 Degrees, the new branch reflects Starbucks’ ambitious plans for growth in the UK, with many more new stores planned across the country.
As part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to sustainability, the store has also been built to the specification of a Greener Store, meeting 25 required standards across eight environmental impact areas such as energy efficiency, water stewardship, and waste diversion.
This aims to bring the environmental impact of running the store, which features a modern and contemporary design, as low as possible, as Starbucks continues towards its goals of becoming a resource positive company.
The Seattle-based business, which was founded in 1971 and which is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, currently operates three other outlets in Blackpool, although only one is located in the city centre on Victoria Street.
The new store is located at FY1 5EP Bloomfield Central, Rigby Road and is open from 06:00 – 21:00 Monday to Sunday.
