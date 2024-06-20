Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starbucks is set to open a brand new branch in Blackpool, creating 20 new jobs for local people.

The international coffee brand, which operates over 1,300 outlets in the UK alone, has announced that it is gearing up to open a brand new store with a view of the iconic Blackpool Tower.

Operated by 23.5 Degrees, the new branch will open in Blackpool on Friday 21 June, representing another step in Starbucks’ ambitious plans for growth in the UK, with many more new stores planned across the country.

Gemma Barret, new store opening manager at 23.5 Degrees, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Blackpool community. To celebrate, we will offer colour-changing reusable cups to the first 200 customers.

“We will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening morning with our Charity Partner’s, Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary and Blackpool Street Angels, both of which work closely with the local community to provide essential services and support.”

As part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to sustainability, the store has been built to the specification of a Greener Store, to meet 25 required standards across eight environmental impact areas such as energy efficiency, water stewardship, and waste diversion.

This aims to bring the environmental impact of running the store, which features a modern and contemporary design, as low as possible, as Starbucks continues towards its goals of becoming a resource positive company.