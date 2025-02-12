The Beach House Bistro and Bar has reopened after a refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Blackpool’s top luxury venues, the Beach House Bistro and Bar, has reopened after closing for renovations at the start of 2025. The bistro and bar are renovated annually to keep the Beach House fresh for customers and to maintain the top spot for luxury bars in Blackpool.

The bar closed at the start of 2025 to allow for the renovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First look at the newly renovated Beach House on Blackpool with co-owner Cheryl Tchobanian. | National World

Cheryl and Hagop Tchobanian are the owners of the Beach House on Blackpool Promenade, Mrs Tchobanian said: “We have this passion to always offer what we think is going to be the best for our customers and we think it is really important to reinvest with your business and to keep things in line with what the customers would like to see when they come here. Keep them happy, keep them coming.”

The main part of the Beach House that has been renovated is the bar area that faces towards the Blackpool Promenade.

The space used to have a number of high tables and chairs, but after the new refurbishments, this area has been completely changed.

In its place, there is now a raised seating area with booth seating at either end of the raised section that runs down the left side against the wall, opposite a number of tables with wicker chairs and hexagon shaped tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Booths at the Beach House Bistro and Bar. | National World

Perhaps the most striking part of the new refurbishments is the new lengths of bamboo that are placed vertically behind the chairs, creating a natural wall between the tables and the bar area.

These bamboo shoots are pushed into the ground with new white pebbles and stones and lighting that runs along the floor.

The Beach House and Bar is open seven days a week and offers guests a luxury experience with high quality food and drinks, with everything from a fancy cocktail to a cup of coffee.

The venue also offers breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday. The Beach House is open from 12pm to 9:30pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly refurbished raised seating area. | National World

Mrs Tchobanian said: “Apart from looking at what we feel our customers could want, we have different ideas, different visions and we like to try different things and while maintaining the quality of the product. We don’t want Beach House to ever look tired, we want it to be fresh and inspirational.

After the renovations had closed, the Beach House softened today (February 12).

Mrs Tchobanian said: “We have kept this as a raised area, and we have also decided to make it low-level seating so it is more comfortable for people to dine and have food. Lots of people come on spec. They think we will just bob in for a coffee, a light bite or something.

Old seating area at the Beach House before it was refurbished. | Contributed

“We didn’t feel that they were as comfortable in the high area; whilst we still want to maintain that people can just come in for a drink, it’s absolutely fine, and they can still bring their dogs in here. We wanted to make a more comfortable environment for them.

The renovations have taken 3 weeks to complete the refurbishment.

When asked which part of the new renovations was her favourite, Mrs Tchobanian said: “I love it all”.