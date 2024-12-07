Blackpool’s most instagrammable bar The Beach House is set to close for a month for it’s annual rennovations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud owners Cheryl and Hagop Tchobanian plan to shut the prominent Promenade venue in January to give the place a facelift.

Cheryl Tchobanian said: “A lot of people will say I can’t believe they are renovating again, we are always renovating, but we look at our customers enjoying themselves and then think of ways we can make it better for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach House Bar | National World

The closure comes after the busy festive period when footfall is quiet.

The popular owners say they have big plans including changes in the dining, bar and groip party areas.

Cheryl said: “We have decided to renovate our bar area, we are also going to make more exclusive dining and cocktail areas as well as a group area where people will be more comfortable.

“We looked at what we feel our customers would want us to do here and we are making it more cosy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is an extension of our own home. | UGC

The bar has carried out annual renovations since it opened 12 years ago in a bid to keep customers interested and coming back time and again.

15 pictures as Beach House Blackpool launches new winter menu | Contributed

In November the bar hosted an exclusive event to launch its new winter menu. The new menu featured fiery tapas dishes, fresh seafood and many more Mediterranean dishes.

The bar will close after service on January 12 and will reopen on February 12.

Blackpool Beach House Bar and Bistro. | National World

Mrs Tchobanian said: “The bar area is going to look a lot different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is still going to be available for people to come in just for a coffee, it is going to be more of a snug, going to be warmer and more comfortable.

“People are going to want to stay longer and we are still going to keep the elevation so people can still have a great view of the sea, which is predominantly why most people come to Blackpool.”

For more information or to book a table call The Beach House on 01253 749899 or visit https://beachhouseblackpool.co.uk/