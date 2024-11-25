15 pictures as Beach House Blackpool launches new winter menu with special guests Millie B and Hayley Kay

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:56 BST

Beach House Blackpool had a special taster evening to launch its new winter menu.

Beach House Bistro & Bar on the Promenade brought the sunshine back to the resort with a new winter menu inspired by the sun-kissed flavours of the Mediterranean.

The menu, crafted by Executive Chef Diego Martinez, has something for every palate and pocket.

Dishes include chicken bara bara in a smooth stroganoff style sauce to gorgeously garlic-infused moules frittes and grilled octopus.

Lighter bites include woodfired pizzas handcrafted to order, fiery tapas dishes, delicious sharing platters and freshly homemade breads.

To launch its new menu, the restaurant had a taster evening with special guests including Millie B and Hayley Kay from BBC Radio Lancashire.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Beach House first came to life in 2012 when the locally-based Tchobanian family successfully bid for the exciting new building on Blackpool’s expansive Promenade.

1. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

Beach House first came to life in 2012 when the locally-based Tchobanian family successfully bid for the exciting new building on Blackpool’s expansive Promenade. | Contributed

Artist and TikToker Millie B (left) sampling the new winter menu.

2. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

Artist and TikToker Millie B (left) sampling the new winter menu. | Contributed

Delicious Chicken & Chorizo Pinchos skewers are available.

3. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

Delicious Chicken & Chorizo Pinchos skewers are available. | Contributed

Vanessa Sims, Editor of the Blackpool Gazette and the Lancashire Post, enjoying the evening.

4. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

Vanessa Sims, Editor of the Blackpool Gazette and the Lancashire Post, enjoying the evening. | Contributed

Resident sax player Will entertained the guests.

5. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

Resident sax player Will entertained the guests. | Contributed

These Mediterranean Greek Salad skewers look amazing!

6. Beach House Bistro & Bar launches new winter menu

These Mediterranean Greek Salad skewers look amazing! | Contributed

