Firefighters tackle grass fire in Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters spent around two hours tackling a grass fire in Blackpool today.
Two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the incident, decribed as “a large grass fire” , near Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool.
They received the call just before 11am.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a jet, and beaters to extinguish the fire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.