Firefighters tackle grass fire in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2025, 17:59 BST
Firefighters spent around two hours tackling a grass fire in Blackpool today.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the incident, decribed as “a large grass fire” , near Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool.

They received the call just before 11am.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a jet, and beaters to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

