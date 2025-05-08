New £100 million workspace opened today in boost to Blackpool economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new headquarters for more than 3,000 civil servants was opened in Blackpool today (8 May), bringing more jobs to the area and boosting the local economy.

The 215,000 square foot Fylde View site will bring together Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Service Delivery teams from across the Fylde Coast into one central location.

The first DWP workers began a phased move into the imposing site, between King Street and Cookson Street, in March.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, minister Andrew Western and the state-of-the art DWP building | National World

The new £100 million hub forms part of the Talbot Gateway development and regeneration of the town, creating a Central Business District providing educational and vocational training work placements and community engagement.

Constructed by VINCI Building , the seven-storey building been designed to be as energy efficient as possible, while the building also features a large reception lobby, open plan working areas, meeting rooms, quiet zones and other flexible workplace settings.

The Minister for Transformation, Andrew Western, was in Blackpool to officilly open the site and said: “I am delighted to announce the official opening of the new £100 million Civil Service Hub, a landmark development in our commitment to modernising and streamlining government operations.

“This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a centralised workspace, fostering collaboration and innovation among our teams.

“It is a testament to our dedication to creating efficient and sustainable working environments that support the vital work of our public servants. It will not only enhance productivity but also contribute significantly to the local economy by providing job opportunities and stimulating local businesses.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this Hub will have on our community and the broader public sector."

The site opened operationally in March 2025 and will be fully staffed by mid-June.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is one of the most impressive builds in Blackpool in decades. It shows our ambitions to make Blackpool better for everybody who lives and works here and how we are transforming the area around the train station into a real central business district.

“Local people have found work and training on the construction, while the boost of bringing 3,000 new workers into the town centre should be felt by many businesses. The new landscaped space next to the building is a lovely green oasis for the town centre and anybody living or working here.”

Funding towards the building has been supported by a £4m grant from Lancashire Combined County Authority as part of the Lancashire Devolution Deal announced in November 2024

The £350m development of the Talbot Gateway, included the next phase, a further office block built on the site of the former Apollo electrical store which was demolished in 2014.

That £45m six storey building, which is also expected to house civil servants, was granted planning permission in September 2024 and will also be built by VINCI. It is expected to bring a further 1,000 jobs to the town centre.