Firefighters battle blaze on Preston New Road in Clifton as residents advised to avoid the area
Around 5.17am this morning four fire engines from Wesham, Penwortham, Lytham and Preston, along with the high volume pump from Burnley and the water bowser from Leyland, attended a fire involving waste material at a commercial site on Preston New Road in Clifton.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We are in attendance at a commercial property fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.
“The fire has produced a large smoke plume. Please keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.”
Firefighters used two jets to extinguish the fire. Crews remain on scene.