Fire service evacuate people from structurally unsafe building on Alexandra Road, Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to evacuate people from a structurally unsafe building over the weekend.

A fire engine was called from South Shore to attend what has been described as a ‘dangerous structure incident’ on Alexandra Road in Blackpool on Sunday.

Thankfully no-one was injured and the building in question is believed to be a derelict one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council. 

Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council. Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council. 
Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council.  | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 09:30 on 25 August, one fire engine from South Shore attended a dangerous structure incident on Alexandra Road, Blackpool. 

“Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council.”

It is unknown what caused the danger. Blackpool Council have been approached for comment on the matter.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilFire servicePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.