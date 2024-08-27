Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to evacuate people from a structurally unsafe building over the weekend.

A fire engine was called from South Shore to attend what has been described as a ‘dangerous structure incident’ on Alexandra Road in Blackpool on Sunday.

Thankfully no-one was injured and the building in question is believed to be a derelict one.

Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 09:30 on 25 August, one fire engine from South Shore attended a dangerous structure incident on Alexandra Road, Blackpool.

“Crews helped to evacuate the building before passing over control of the incident to Blackpool Council.”

It is unknown what caused the danger. Blackpool Council have been approached for comment on the matter.