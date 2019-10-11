Fire crews called out to help with house floods in Blackpool

Flooding has caused problems for residents on two Blackpool streets after their electrics were nearly submerged.

Fire crews from South Shore were called to Nutall Road, Blackpool yesterday at 9am after reports of flood waters ‘encroaching’ on electrics and used pumps to remove the water. They were at the scene for 50 minutes.

The South Shore crews were also called out on Thursday at 9.20pm to a house on Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool after the property began to be affected by the flood waters.

When crews arrived they found there were several properties on the street affected by rising levels and firefighters assisted by turning off electrics and using an ejector pump to remove the water.

The crews gave advice to the residents on the street before leaving after spending around 35 minutes at the scene.