Cleveleys resident Tilly Spence turned to the brigade for help after she and neighbours spotted that the tiny creature had fallen beneath the grid in Wolsey Close and their attempt to lift the cover with a crowbar proved unsuccessful.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue crew from Blackpool Fire Station answered the call and had the duckling freed within 15 minutes, to the delight of Tilly and fellow residents – and of course the ducklings’ mother, who Tilly said was clearly distressed at her offspring’s plight.

"They looked so helpless – we had to do something but the grid was stuck so firmly, the crowbar just bent,” said Tilly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighter Thomas Worrall with the rescued duckling

"The fire crew were brilliant and it was so lovely to see the mother duck and the ducklings going off together after the rescue.

"There’s a pond nearby and we often see the ducks over here but it’s rare to see the ducklings and certainly the first time I’ve seen a situation like that and the mum and the other ducklings were clearly distressed at what had happened.”

Fire crew manager Darren Gregson said: “We were happy to help.

The firefighters hard at work removing the grid

"We get a few animal rescues, although ducklings are an unusual one. We’re all animal lovers so it’s very pleasing when a situation like that is resolved.

"The drain cover was very firm but we had the equipment to free it and get the duckling out.

"It was good to have a happy ending.”