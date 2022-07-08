Concerned members of the public called 999 after spotting a dog exploring the roof of an apartment building in West Drive on Thursday (July 8).

A picture from the scene showed the adventurous pooch walking dangerously close to the edge of the roof of the two-storey building.

One fire engine from Fleetwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool arrived at the scene at around 8.45pm to rescue the stranded dog.

Concerned members of the public called 999 after spotting a dog exploring a roof in Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Firefighters managed to successfully reach the dog using the aerial ladder platform before bringing it back to safety and its relieved owner.

“Report of a large pigeon on the roof at Wyre this evening turned out to be a very big dog,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thankfully Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service did an amazing job at rescuing the dog.”

Firefighters managed to reach the dog using the aerial ladder platform (Credit: Lancashire Police)