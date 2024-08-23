Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support fund which has seen millions of pounds coming into Blackpool is set to end next month.

The Household Support Fund, launched in October 2021 by the Department for Work and Pensions, has seen around £10m coming in Blackpool to help vulnerable residents.

It was extended for six months in March after councils including Blackpool called for it to continue, but is due to end at the end of September. The last round of funding saw Blackpool receive £1.7m which went towards schemes including free school meals and help with energy bills.

The Local Government Association is calling for the fund to be extended for at least six months to avoid an impending cliff-edge in support as winter approaches. It said 94 per cent of councils who responded to a survey backed that call.

Councils also want to see an alternative fund introduced from March 2025 as a successor to the Household Support Fund.

Speaking in February this year about the impact the fund had had in Blackpool, Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member levelling up (people), said: “The Household Support fund has helped us provide essential support to vulnerable households."

This had included providing support for more than 5,000 families eligible for free school meals, as well as delivering support through partnerships with local charities.