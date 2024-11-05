Detailed designs for what will be Blackpool's newest hotel have been unveiled and look set to get the go ahead from town hall planners.

The scheme would see a five-storey apart-hotel with 266 bedrooms built by applicants C1 Capital Partners Ltd and Mottrom Estates, whose current brands include Hilton London Olympia and a Mercure hotel in Northampton.

Updated artist's impressions of the proposed hotel opposite the Winter Gardens | Studio Moren

Permission has already been granted for the development opposite the Winter Gardens, but reserved matters including detailed designs inspired by Blackpool's Art Deco heritage are now going before the council's Planning Committee.

Architects Studio Moren says in a design statement it has used strong facade geometry to "achieve a contemporary building of its time and place" including a corner feature on the junctions of Adelaide Street with Leopold Grove, and Adelaide Street with Alfred Street.

Heritage watchdog Historic England has given its support to the designs, saying in response to consultation: "The proposals for the architectural design of the building take cues from the streamlined Art Deco buildings that are so distinctive of Blackpool's heyday as a holiday resort, while the proposed planting will create a softer the development.

"The design proposals will ensure the hotel fits into the character of the townscape and will create an enhanced setting for the listed buildings in the vicinity.”

Much of the ground floor along Leopold Grove and Adelaide Street would be glazed to allow views in and out of the main public areas. Two brickwork clad columns emphasise the entrance on Leopold Grove, while the Adelaide Street entrance would be set back.

Council planners, who are recommending the application for approval, say in their report: "Economically the proposal would regenerate a prominent, vacant site on the edge of the town centre for good quality visitor accommodation and would therefore support the regeneration and improvement of Blackpool."The land is currently used as an 118-space car park but there are long-held ambitions to build a hotel to service the Winter Gardens, including the conference centre.

Blackpool has not hosted a major political conference since 2007, with ramped up security measures now requiring a 'ring of steel' to be set up around conference venues which include a hotel.

The application (reference 24/0315) is due before the committee on Tuesday November 12.