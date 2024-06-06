These are the new hotel investments giving Blackpool a multi million pound boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool can expect further investment in new hotels as multi-million-pound projects earmarked for the resort make progress.

This week saw the council approve plans for a five-storey hotel next to the Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre with developers on board who already operate brands including Hilton and Mecure. It comes just weeks after the opening of the Holiday Inn on Talbot Road, while several other projects are also in the pipeline.

Artists impression of the proposed Indigo Hotel

These include plans to restore the former post office on Abingdon Street after the project received £8m of government Levelling Up funding last year. An in-depth survey of the building is currently underway before it is hoped a deal can be done for the purchase of the Grade II listed property.

Developer Ashall Projects has planning permission to convert the building into a 144-room boutique style hotel which would be part of the Hotel Indigo brand. It is still on board with the council, which will provide a grant towards the scheme using the Levelling Up funds.

Artist's impression of the proposed hotel on the site of the former St Chad's Hotel

Council planners approved an application in April by the Singapore-based Fragrance Group for a 143-bedroom hotel on the site of the former St Chad's Hotel on the Promenade. The site has already been cleared and the developer said it hoped to begin work on the £30m project as soon as possible.

Outline planning permission is also in place for development at the Blackpool Central site which includes a 200-room hotel. Developer Nikal is expected to come forward with updated proposals for the site in the coming months following the opening of a new 1,306-space multi-storey car park in May.

In the meantime, the council is out to tender to appoint a contractor to demolish the former Bonny Street police station and law courts on the land paving the way for redevelopment.

The four-storey, 144-room Holiday Inn opened on May 1

The £34m Holiday Inn, funded by the council with borrowing to be repaid through hotel revenue, opened on May 1 and is already said to be enjoying a high level of demand.

However, uncertainty continues to surround the future of The Sands Hotel on Central Promenade. Its developers received a £10m loan from the council but legal wrangles have delayed the opening. The Showtown Museum occupies part of the building and opened in March.

