The father of a girl who has been missing from her home for the past 21 years has been punched several times and been hit by a car.

Charlene Downes mum Karen says even though her and her husband were cleared of any wrong doing people still abuse the pair, with Bob having been deliberately targeted.

Karen says her husband Bob, 61, has been punched several times and hit by a car on purpose. | Lucinda Herbert

Charlene disappeared on 1 November 2003, when she was just 14, from her home town in Blackpool.

She was last seen in an area of the town centre that contained several takeaway and fast-food units, with police believing that she was murdered within hours of the last sighting.

Despite arrests, trials and a £100,000 reward no-one has ever been convicted.

Charlene Downes, 14, who went missing from home in Buchanan Street, Blackpool, at the beginning of November 2003. | Submit

Her parents who have lived a nightmare since the loss of their daughter over two decades ago say they get accused of taking their daughter's life and targeted by people online and in person.

Despite the family being quizzed extensively and later cleared, Karen says her husband Bob, 61, has been punched and hit by a car on purpose.

She told the Mail Online: "It is disgusting what people say and do.

"All they point the finger at us. I get abuse online, but Bob has it much worse. He will go into a pub and will be targeted.

"He has been called a murderer, a paedophile and accused of pimping out his daughters.

"He has never done that and there is no evidence that he has ever done that.”

She added that he was threatened and told that if he came in the pub again her would end up dead like his daughter.

She added: "He is always approached by people and has been punched several times.

"He has even been hit by a car while walking home from the pub. Once he was struck in the leg and the other time in the side.”

Karen is now pleading with the public to come forward with any information they might have.

“On the 21st anniversary, I would appeal as always for someone to come forward,” she says.

“Someone knows the truth.”