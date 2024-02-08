Blackpool unsolved crimes: Disappearance of Charlene Downes to be revisited for true-crime TV special
Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including the case of the 14-year-old who went missing back in 2003.
The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.
The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.
In the feature-length documentary, Gazette reporter Lucinda Herbert attempts to find out what really could have happened to Charlene and why, after two decades, nobody has ever been brought to justice.
Experts, campaigners, and people involved in the case speak to Lucinda about police failings, child grooming, and why the authorities didn’t do more to protect Charlene from sexual exploitation.
The documentary, produced by the Gazette, will appear on Shots! TV at 12.55pm on both days and will be repeated again at 6.30pm.
