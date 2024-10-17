Father Christmas drove his sleigh along Blackpool Prom today promoting Christmas shows at VIVA Blackpool
Along with his elves, Santa was handing out gifts of chocolate selection boxes and sharing festive cheer.
His arrival in town was to help promote the new Christmas party nights at VIVA Blackpool.
Santa and his elves set off in their festive sleigh at 11am to begin their tour of Blackpool, with planned stops at various industrial estates such as Clifton Park and Squires Gate.
Star and Viva compere Leye D Johns said: “Traditionally we go around all the industrial estates wishing festive cheer and to tell everyone about our Christmas Party nights and this year we have two. We have the Jingle Bell Ball starring me and Lionel Vinyl as well.
“We will be going around giving out some selection boxes and to see if they have booked their Christmas Party Nights. A lot of people haven’t booked their party nights yet so we are going to remind them that VIVA Blackpool is the place to be.”
This years Christmas shows are The Jingle Bells Ball, The Spirit of Christmas, Elf Pop Dreams, Christmas Cracker Party Nights.
The Jingle Bells Ball will be running from November 30 to 21 December for guests to enjoy.
Tickets can be purchased from the VIVA Blackpool website here.
