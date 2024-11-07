Farmer Parrs Animal World's sad farewell to miniature pony Thomas
The farm on Fleetwood Road, which includes a museum and cafe, keeps a number of unusual animals which have become popular with visitors.
And one of the most popular was Thomas, the adorable Miniature Shetland, who had a legion of fans.
Farmer Parrs’ Facebook page has been inundated with almost 80 messages since the attraction posted the sad message about his passing, earlier this week.
It said: “A sad day for everyone associated with Farmer Parrs Animal World as Thomas our Miniature Shetland has passed over the rainbow bridge.
“Thomas has been part of our family since the farm opened over 27 years ago.”
Among the many who left messages was this one: “Omg bless him, I can't believe how long he's been going. Best pony ever - he had the best life with you.”
Another, a former volunteer at the farm, said: “I loved working with Thomas when I volunteered. He had a good life.”