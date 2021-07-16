Farm building goes up in flames near Wesham as investigation into cause launched
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a farm building in Westby-with-Plumptons.
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the scene in Preston New Road shortly before 3.10pm today (July 16).
The outbuilding - which was approximately 5m x 5m - was "well alight" when firefighters arrived.
Crews used two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
They were at the scene for approximately three hours.
An investigation into the cause has been launched, the fire service said.
