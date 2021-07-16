Farm building goes up in flames near Wesham as investigation into cause launched

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the scene in Preston New Road shortly before 3.10pm today (July 16).

The outbuilding - which was approximately 5m x 5m - was "well alight" when firefighters arrived.

Crews used two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

They were at the scene for approximately three hours.

An investigation into the cause has been launched, the fire service said.

