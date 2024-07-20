Fans of haunted tales are invited to a ghost tour of Blackpool's Winter Gardens and Lytham Hall
Winter Gardens Ghost Tour.
Dates: July 24, August 25, September 25, October 23 and 13th November.
The tour will last two hours and you will be shown all around the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, including halls, rooms, and theatres. Guests will be told spooky stories of hauntings, strange sightings, and sounds in the halls of the Winter Gardens.
You can book tickets here.
Lytham Hall Ghost Tour.
Dates: October 15.
Who is the previous owner of the beautiful Georgian building who walks the halls late at night? Find out in the ghost tour of Lytham Hall in October this year if you can't get enough of the supernatural.
Book tickets here
Blackpool Ghost Walks.
Dates: August 10, 17, 23, 31. September: 7, 21, 28. October: 5, 12, 19, 26. November: 2, 9.
Visit some of Blackpool's most haunted places and hear tales of hauntings and murder. But are you brave enough to brave the Victorian Seance experience?
Book tickets here
The tours are run by Supernatural Events, which present paranormal-based events across the Fylde Coast, including ghost tours and hunts.
The ghost tours are welcome to everyone over 14; an adult must accompany anyone under 18.
The locations will be announced tonight.
Tickets must be booked in advance.
