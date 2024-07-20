Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are several supernatural ghost tours across the Fylde coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter Gardens Ghost Tour.

Dates: July 24, August 25, September 25, October 23 and 13th November.

The tour will last two hours and you will be shown all around the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, including halls, rooms, and theatres. Guests will be told spooky stories of hauntings, strange sightings, and sounds in the halls of the Winter Gardens.

You can book tickets here.

National World

Lytham Hall Ghost Tour.

Dates: October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the previous owner of the beautiful Georgian building who walks the halls late at night? Find out in the ghost tour of Lytham Hall in October this year if you can't get enough of the supernatural.

Book tickets here

Blackpool Ghost Walks.

Dates: August 10, 17, 23, 31. September: 7, 21, 28. October: 5, 12, 19, 26. November: 2, 9.

Visit some of Blackpool's most haunted places and hear tales of hauntings and murder. But are you brave enough to brave the Victorian Seance experience?

Book tickets here

The tours are run by Supernatural Events, which present paranormal-based events across the Fylde Coast, including ghost tours and hunts.

The ghost tours are welcome to everyone over 14; an adult must accompany anyone under 18.

The locations will be announced tonight.

Tickets must be booked in advance.