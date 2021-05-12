Family tribute paid to 'wonderful' woman who died in fatal collision in Cleveleys

The collision occurred at around 11.15am, when a Nissan Micra travelling southbound on the A585 Amounderness Way turned right to enter Anchorsholme Lane and collided with a Ford Transit van.

As a result, the Transit van travelled off the road, clipping a pedestrian and stopping in some trees.

Jean had been driving her Nissan Micra at Anchorsholme Lane

The driver of the Nissan Micra, now named as 89-year-old Jean Holdgate was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but passed away on Monday night.

Her family have tonight issued a heartfelt tribute to her, describing her as a "wonderful person" who will be "missed immensely".

In a statement, they said: “Jean was a wonderful person and very much loved by all that knew her.

“She leaves behind her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, all of whom miss her immensely.

“We are heartbroken to have lost her and we appreciate every single one of the well-wishes and messages of condolence we have received since her death.”

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from Fleetwood, suffered minor injuries, with officers now continuing to ask any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Sgt Laura Kendall said: “My thoughts very much remain with Jean’s family and friends at this truly awful time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what occurred and need anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch with us. You may have information that could assist our investigation.

“Similarly, if you have any dashcam footage that you think could help, please let us know.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 510 of May 10th. Alternatively, please email [email protected]

