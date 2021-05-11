89-year-old driver dies after crashing with transit van in Cleveleys

Amounderness Way was closed for several hours following the incident

The incident happened at around 11.15am, when woman, who was travelling southbound on the A585 Amounderness Way, turned her Nissan Micra right to enter Anchorsholme Lane and collided with a Ford Transit van.

The transit van careered off the road and clipped a pedestrian, a 67-year-old Fleetwood woman, a landed in some trees.

The driver of the Nissan Micra had to be freed from her vehicle by firefighters from Bispham and Fleetwood. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries, and died last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward. Sgt Laura Kendall said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

“We need anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to speak to us as you could have information that may assist our investigation.

“Similarly, if you have any dash cam footage that you think could help, please get in touch.”

Amounderness Way was closed from the Morrisons roundabout to Anchorsholme Lane for several hours yesterday following the crash.