A family became quickly cut off by the incoming tide as they enjoyed a morning stroll north of Fleetwood on Sunday (May 21).

The family was already surrounded by water 400m from shore when the coastguard arrived on the scene at around 10.28am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “They initially had no idea that their plight was indeed being responded to.

A family was cut off by the incoming tide in Fleetwood, leaving them stranded 400m from shore (Credit: HM Coastguard Fleetwood)

“Added to that, one of the group has a serious medical condition.”

As the tide had already surrounded the family, the coastguard were not able to reach the sand bank to guide them ashore.

Watching the incident unfold, a person riding a jet ski and two people on canoes made their way to the scene.

The family were then brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat before receiving initial medical treatment from the Coastguard Rescue Team.

They were then transported to an RV point to meet the ambulance.

“We have very fast flowing tides here in Morecambe Bay, which can rise by 10.6m+ in around six hours,” HM Coastguard Fleetwood said.

“We have around two square miles of sand that looks flat, but the tide comes in behind you, leaving raised banks isolated as islands.

“We know how frightening it can be cut off out there, even wearing life jackets and having lifeboats and helicopters tasked to assist.”

The coastguard thanked RNLI Fleetwood, Rossall Point Watch Tower, North West Ambulance Service, the person on the jet ski and the people in the canoes for their assistance.

They also thanked Dolly’s Kiosks for supplying drinks and supporting those on scene.

The spokesman added: “A traumatic incident for the family and, while we deal with numerous similar ones, not being able to get to the family stresses us too.

“Happily, all ashore, safe and well in the expert hands of the ambulance.”

If you are venturing out onto the banks, check tide times and carry a mobile phone.

If you are in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.