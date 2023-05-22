Gangs of youths ‘threaten teenager with zombie knives’ before stealing his £1,600 bike in Blackpool
A teenager was left “traumatised” after being threatened by a group of youths “carrying zombie knives” during a robbery in Blackpool.
A 17-year-old boy was riding his brother’s bike down Palatine Road when he was approached by three youths on Wednesday afternoon (May 10).
One member of the group rode up behind the victim on a bike before reportedly punching him in the back of the head near Central Drive.
The other two youths then allegedly pulled out zombie knives before placing one to the victim’s throat and demanding his bike – which was worth around £1,600.
After handing over the bike, the group pushed the victim to the ground before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim “traumatised,” according to his mum.
“My son is reluctant to leave the house, has been isolating himself in his bedroom and blames himself for the incident,” she told the Gazette.
“Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. My eldest son has been contacted by some of his friends to say a similar thing has happened to them.
“There are multiple reports of youths carrying zombie knives and engaging in street robberies and assaults.
“The machetes and zombie knives they buy or steal from the joke shops in the resort are then being used to threaten, intimidate and rob people.”
The victim’s mum – who wished to remain anonymous – says her son has reported the incident to the police, but he has still not been contacted.
She said: “My son has had to call the police three times for an update or to enquire if the police officer who is investigating this matter is going to make contact with him.
“My concerns are twofold. Firstly, the incident itself, and secondly, the fact that despite Lancashire Constabulary reporting they are engaged in proactive policing and set to rid the streets of youth crime, they have done nothing about the assault on my son.
“Waiting for someone to be stabbed, or worse, lose their life is too little too late.”
She added: “I chose to live in Blackpool, having always loved the resort, the diversity and camaraderie.
“This, however, has shaken us as a family and definitely shaken our son.”
Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was reported to them, but no further information was released.