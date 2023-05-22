News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Operation Warrior: three Blackpool men charged for drug possession charges

Three young Blackpool men have been charged for drug possession charges as part of Operation Warrior.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read

On May 17, officers in the Blackpool South area targeting drug activity stopped a vehicle on Waterloo Road, suspected to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Three occupants in the vehicle were detained for the purpose of a search. Within the vehicle was a small phone and several slips of paper appearing to be advertising drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One male attempted to run from officers and was apprehended close by, who was found with several wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Three Blackpool men have been charged as part of Operation Warrior.Three Blackpool men have been charged as part of Operation Warrior.
Three Blackpool men have been charged as part of Operation Warrior.
Most Popular

The vehicle was seized due to being unroadworthy. Further searches recovered various weapons and cash.

Brandon Daly, 19, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and escape lawful custody.

Hide Ad

Luke Knotts, 19, of Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad

A 17-year-old male has been charged and bailed for possession with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Read More
Winter Gardens Blackpool announce record-breaking year for both tickets and atte...

Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo said: “I would like to thank the public for their continued support in our response to tackling serious and organised crime. It is with their help that we can continue to remove drugs from our streets.

Hide Ad

“We are committed to robustly tackling, disrupting, and dismantling groups who bring Class A drugs into our communities."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Hide Ad

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the police website, or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad

Members of the public can also take part in the Lancashire Talking survey, and sign up to In the Know for updates on what is going on in your area.