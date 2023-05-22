On May 17, officers in the Blackpool South area targeting drug activity stopped a vehicle on Waterloo Road, suspected to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Three occupants in the vehicle were detained for the purpose of a search. Within the vehicle was a small phone and several slips of paper appearing to be advertising drugs.

One male attempted to run from officers and was apprehended close by, who was found with several wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Three Blackpool men have been charged as part of Operation Warrior.

The vehicle was seized due to being unroadworthy. Further searches recovered various weapons and cash.

Brandon Daly, 19, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and escape lawful custody.

Luke Knotts, 19, of Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 17-year-old male has been charged and bailed for possession with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo said: “I would like to thank the public for their continued support in our response to tackling serious and organised crime. It is with their help that we can continue to remove drugs from our streets.

“We are committed to robustly tackling, disrupting, and dismantling groups who bring Class A drugs into our communities."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the police website, or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

