Family pay tribute to grandad who "will be missed by all those around him” after Blackpool Promenade crash

The collision occurred at around 5.30pm on the A584 Queen’s Promenade at the junction with Norfolk Avenue, between an Aprilia Tuono motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton, sadly died from his injuries shortly after arrival at hospital. He has been named as Nigel Johnstone Denley, aged 52.

His family have since said: "On February 6th Nigel Johnstone Denley, aged 52, tragically passed away following the events of a road traffic collision. Nigel was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son, who will be sadly missed by all those around him. Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the pedestrian who was also tragically killed during this incident."

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, sadly died at the scene. He has since been named as William Tarr, aged 44.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of both Nigel and William. It is clear both will be very much missed.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch with us. The collision happened on a busy road and we believe there will be people who saw or captured what happened who have not spoken to us yet.”