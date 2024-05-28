'Explosion' which left hundreds without power in Fleetwood caused by underground electricity cable 'fault'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A “fault” with an underground electricity cable left hundreds of homes without power in Fleetwood.
Emergency services were called to reports of an “explosion” in the Broadway area at around 7.20pm on Monday.
910 properties in the town were left without electricity following the incident.
Lancashire Police said they believed the incident was “related to an underground electrical issue” and a safety cordon had been put in place.
The fire service also attended the scene alongside engineers from Electricity North West.
On Tuesday, Electricity North West confirmed the power cut was caused by a “fault with an underground electricity cable”.
“Utilising technology on the network, we were able to restore power to 442 properties within nine minutes and a further 130 properties within the hour,” a spokesman added.
“On site teams carried out repair work and were able to restore power to 162 properties at 9:20pm with power restored to the remaining properties at 11:30pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.