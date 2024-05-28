Watch more of our videos on Shots!

910 properties in the town were left without electricity.

A “fault” with an underground electricity cable left hundreds of homes without power in Fleetwood.

Emergency services were called to reports of an “explosion” in the Broadway area at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services were called to reports of an “explosion” in the Broadway area of Fleetwood (Credit: Bradley Brown)

Lancashire Police said they believed the incident was “related to an underground electrical issue” and a safety cordon had been put in place.

The fire service also attended the scene alongside engineers from Electricity North West.

On Tuesday, Electricity North West confirmed the power cut was caused by a “fault with an underground electricity cable”.

“Utilising technology on the network, we were able to restore power to 442 properties within nine minutes and a further 130 properties within the hour,” a spokesman added.