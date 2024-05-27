Hundreds of homes left without electricity following reports of 'explosion' in Broadway area of Fleetwood
Hundreds of homes were left without electricity following reports of an 'explosion' in Fleetwood.
Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion in the Broadway area at around 7.20pm on Monday.
Police said they “believe this to be related to an underground electrical issue”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers are at the scene along with the Fire Service and the Electricity company, and a safety cordon has been put in place.
“The Electricity company are currently investigating the situation.”
More than 330 homes were left without power following the incident.
Power was expected to be restored by around 10.20pm.
A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to your home or business.
“We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”
Postcodes affected
FY7 7ND, FY7 7NB, FY7 8HL, FY7 8HN, FY7 8HE, FY7 8HG, FY7 8AT, FY7 8LG, FY7 7NA, FY7 8HW, FY7 7BF, FY7 7BR, FY7 8YA, FY7 8GT, FY7 8HF, FY7 8GX, FY7 8LW, FY7 8LS, FY7 8HQ, FY7 8LN, FY7 8HH, FY7 8LT, FY7 8AU, FY7 8LP, FY7 8LR, FY7 8LU, FY7 8HJ, FY7 8LY, FY7 8LX, FY7 8NB, FY7 8ND, FY7 8NG, FY7 8LL, FY7 8NF, FY7 1HH, FY7 8NQ, FY7 8BA, FY7 8RL, FY7 8AZ, FY7 8BB, FY7 8JN, FY7 8JJ, FY7 8NR, FY7 8NW, FY7 8PU, FY7 8PX, FY7 8HT, FY7 8QB, FY7 8NH, FY7 8QA, FY7 8NN, FY7 8NL, FY7 8QE, FY7 8QD, FY7 8PZ, FY7 8QP, FY7 8LJ, FY7 8NJ, FY7 8NY, FY7 8NE, FY7 8JH, FY7 8JB, FY7 8NP, FY7 8NU, FY7 8RP
