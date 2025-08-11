Blackpool’s £21 million Backlot Cinema is poised for a major change, with a new operator expected to take the reins very soon.

Reports suggest the venue, based in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, could come under new management as early as this Friday.

While neither Blackpool Council nor The Arc Cinema have officially confirmed the date, it is understood the transition is imminent.

Just over a year since it opened its doors, Blackpool’s Backlot Cinema is facing a major shake-up | submit

The Arc Cinema, which runs venues including one in nearby Preston and several others across the UK, is set to take over operations.

This move aims to ensure residents and visitors face no loss of service at Blackpool’s only IMAX cinema, which opened just over a year ago.

Despite this, reports indicate the cinema’s popular diner will close from Friday for the foreseeable future.

It is understood the restaurant space may be leased out again in approximately a year’s time.

When approached for comment, management cited legal reasons for not issuing a full statement but confirmed an official update would be released later this week.

Blackpool Council leader and executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Lynn Williams, was also contacted for comment but no response had been received by the time of publication.

Reports indicate the cinema’s popular diner will close from Friday for the foreseeable future | National World

The Backlot Cinema has been seen as a key asset in Blackpool’s wider efforts to boost its leisure and cultural offerings, attracting both locals and tourists.

Work to build the cinema on the site of the former Tower Street car park began in September 2021, creating a nine-screen venue with 850 luxury seats and the diner.

Investment included £5 million of funding from the government's Getting Building Fund.

The balance came from council borrowing, plus a further £6 million invested in the fit-out of the building, including the IMAX screen.

Blackpool had been without a mainstream cinema since the Odeon on Rigby Road closed in June 2023 when its lease ended.

Previously, the council said the development would attract an extra 1.2 million shoppers and visitors to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, which it owns.

While Blackpool Council has reassured residents there are no plans to close the cinema itself, news of the ownership change stirred concern among locals.

Jacky Blaymires said: “Fantastic cinema. Blackpool would not want to lose it. It’s in a great spot, really comfortable and friendly.

“I like to go after a bit of shopping and then relax in The Backlot. I also love the live theatre performances on screen. Would really miss it. Please get it sorted.”

Martin Wilson added: “This is a brilliant cinema in the heart of Blackpool. Three hours of free parking with your ticket, and the nicest staff in the diner and cinema.

“I have an Anytime membership and I go to see everything.”

Others pointed to a lack of awareness about the venue.

Reports suggest the venue could come under new management as early as this Friday | National World Resell

Louleo England said: “It needs promoting more. It’s a fantastic cinema. If you weren’t from Blackpool, you wouldn’t know it’s there.”

The council bought the Houndshill Shopping Centre for £47.6 million in November 2019 as part of its long-term strategy to revitalise the town centre.

The Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post have approached The Arc Cinema, The Backlot, and Blackpool Council for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.