Exciting lighting project proposed for pedestrianised areas in Blackpool town centre

Plans have been unveiled for an ambitious new lighting scheme in Blackpool town centre including a possible canopy over one pedestrian area.

The proposals could also include programmable column wrap lighting across a number of key streets including Coronation Street, Edward Street and Deansgate.

Proposals include a light canopy outside the Grand Theatre (Google) | Google

Other ideas involve a potential light canopy on a section of Corporation Street outside the Grand Theatre, with the project to be designed and built by the Illuminations department.

Meanwhile the infrastructure connected to Brilliance on Birley Street, which is a huge aluminium arch which can display lighting, could also be enhanced.

The upgrades, which are listed in the minutes of a meeting of the Blackpool Town Deal Board held in February, would be paid for out of the council's allocation from the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Proposals have been worked up in conjunction with groups including the Town Centre BID (Business Improvement District) and the Town Centre Action Group.

A number of colourful new lighting features wrapped around street lights in the High Street area of the town have already been installed.

Blackpool Council received a total of £5m in government cash from the Shared Prosperity Fund in 2022, with £1.5m being allocated towards town centre improvement projects.

Meanwhile £100,000 has been put towards greening up projects in the town centre including on Topping Street, Deansgate and Edward Street, as well as on Houndshill Plaza at Adelaide Street.

Other spending from the Shared Prosperity Fund, which has already been revealed includes £350,000 to upgrade shopfronts at the Stanley Buildings on Church Street which is being converted into a small business hub.

It is hoped the investment will make the units more attractive to potential tenants and reduced the number of empty shops in the town centre.

The fund has also supported events aimed at increasing town centre footfall including a contribution of £15,000 to Lightpool Festival and £47,500 to the Monster Hunt which both ran during the October half term holiday.