Work kicks off tomorrow at a major Blackpool junction and it’s expected last three months so take a look below at everything you need to know.

Roadworks are due to begin at the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road | Local Democracy Reporting Service

What work is commencing?

Blackpool Council is due to begin work at the junction of Waterloo Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton, which feeds into Oxford Square, on Monday February 10.

The work involves redesigning the junction in order to cut congestion and motorists have been warned that the disruption could last for up to 12 weeks,

Redesigning the junction will mean vehicles travelling westbound on Waterloo Road and southbound onto Vicarage Lane will be able to run simultaneously which the council says will improve traffic flow.

Currently each lane is controlled separately leading to queues, while some drivers dodge the red light for traffic bound for Vicarage Lane by using the Waterloo Road route and turning left when that light is on green.

The work will also include updating pedestrian crossings at the junction with additional safety measures such as tactile paving surfaces, crossing control push buttons and tactile cones on crossing control boxes.

How will the works affect road users?

Working hours will be between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, although some Saturday works may also be required.

To maintain the flow of traffic the roads will remain open at all times but operating on reduced lanes.

Lane closures will be removed outside of working hours when possible.

Businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Parking restrictions may be required and will be removed outside of working hours when possible, while the bus stop on Waterloo Road will be temporarily suspended.

What has been said about the work?

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, streetscene and neighbourhoods, said: "This is a busy junction in the town and as such traffic can often become congested.

"We’re carrying out works to the junction to improve the flow of traffic, the left turn from Waterloo Road on to Vicarage Lane has been redesigned and the traffic light sequence will also change.

"We’ll also be updating the pedestrian crossing facilities on all roads at the junction. Although the works may cause disruption, our highways team have worked with the contractors to ensure this is kept to a minimum. Thank you to residents for their patience while we continue to make Blackpool better."

Are there anymore works to be aware of?

Work at this junction comes at the same time as mainenance work on Yeadon Way is set to begin which will lead to the closure of that road for five days from February 10.

Raad works are also due to begin in February on a section of Midgeland Road in Marton between Progress Way and School Road, which will be closed southbound to enable utility cables to be laid.