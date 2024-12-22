Everything you need to know about the 2025 West Coast Folk Festival at the Blackpool Winter Gardens

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 09:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 09:46 GMT
A festival is heading to Blackpool in the New Year and below is everything you need to know.

Festival goers mark your calendars for January as the West Coast Folk Festival is on it way to Blackpool.

The event will take place from January 12 to January 14 across three stages in the Blackpool Winter Gardens.

A number of acts have already been announced including Steve Harley Acoustic Band, Eddi Reader, Tom Robinson Band, Cara Dillon, The Webb Sisters, Dean Friedman, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Bella Hardy and many more.

Where can I get tickets?

Day tickets for the festival are on sale now.

You can buy them online here or phone the Winter Gardens box office on 0844 770 0593.

Everything you need to know about the West Coast Festival in 2025. | Contributed

What is the full line-up?

Here is the schedule for the three days of the West Coast Folk Festival in Blackpool:

Friday, January 10.

Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar.

1:30pm - Doors Open

2:15pm - 2:45pm - Steve Ferbache

3:00 - 3:45 - Ivor Game.

Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer.

2:45pm - Doors Open

3:15pm - 4:00pm - HAZJAK

4:15pm - 5:00pm - PEN & STU

5:15pm - 6:00pm - Eleanor Dunsdon & Gregor Black

6:15pm - 7:00pm - Liam Vincent & Odd Foxes

Main Stage - Conference Centre.

5:30 - Doors open.

6:00pm - 7:00pm - Lizzy Hardingham

7:15pm - 8:15pm - Gabriel Moreno

8:30pm - 9:45pm - Ashley Hutchings and Becky Mills.

10:00pm - 11:30pm - The Bar, Stewards Sons of Val Doonican.

Saturday, January 11.

Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar.

12:30pm - Doors Open

12:45pm - 1:30pm - Gabriel Moreno

1:45pm - 2:30pm - N/A

2:45pm - 3:30pm - Demi Marriner

Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer

3:15pm - Doors Open

3:45pm - 4:30pm - Nick Lawrence

4:45pm - 5:30pm - Duncan McFarlane Band

5:45pm - 6:30pm - Andy Tymens

6:45pm - 7:30pm - Pete Lambert.

Main Stage - Conference Centre.

12:30pm - Doors Open

12:45pm - 1:30pm - Demi Marriner

1:45pm - 2:30pm - Rob Clamp

2:45pm - 3:45pm - The Dunwells

4:05pm - 5:05pm - Alden and Patterson.

Break

7pm - Doors Open

7:30pm - 8:30pm - Martin Simpson

8:50pm - 9:50pm - Merry Hall

10:15 - 11:30pm - Oysterband.

Sunday, January 12.

Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar

12:30pm - Doors Open

12:45pm - 1:30pm - Kelvin Davies and Chloe Turner

1:45pm - 2:30pm - Mark Harrison

2:45pm - 3:30pm - Linda Moylan

Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer.

2:00pm - Doors Open

2:30pm - 3:15pm - John Drakes

3:30pm - 4:15pm - South of Polaris

4:30 - 5:15pm - Patakas

5:30pm - 6:15pm - Restless Ocean.

Main Stage - Conference Centre.

12:30pm - Doors Open

12:45pm - 1:30pm - John Palmer Acoustic Band

1:45pm - 2:30pm - Winter Wilson

2:50pm - 3:50pm - The Salts

Break

5:45pm - Doors Open

6:20pm - 7:20pm - Morganway

7:40pm - 8:40pm

9:00pm - 10:15pm - McGoldrick, Drever, McCusker.

