Everything you need to know about the 2025 West Coast Folk Festival at the Blackpool Winter Gardens
Festival goers mark your calendars for January as the West Coast Folk Festival is on it way to Blackpool.
The event will take place from January 12 to January 14 across three stages in the Blackpool Winter Gardens.
A number of acts have already been announced including Steve Harley Acoustic Band, Eddi Reader, Tom Robinson Band, Cara Dillon, The Webb Sisters, Dean Friedman, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Bella Hardy and many more.
Where can I get tickets?
Day tickets for the festival are on sale now.
You can buy them online here or phone the Winter Gardens box office on 0844 770 0593.
What is the full line-up?
Here is the schedule for the three days of the West Coast Folk Festival in Blackpool:
Friday, January 10.
Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar.
1:30pm - Doors Open
2:15pm - 2:45pm - Steve Ferbache
3:00 - 3:45 - Ivor Game.
Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer.
2:45pm - Doors Open
3:15pm - 4:00pm - HAZJAK
4:15pm - 5:00pm - PEN & STU
5:15pm - 6:00pm - Eleanor Dunsdon & Gregor Black
6:15pm - 7:00pm - Liam Vincent & Odd Foxes
Main Stage - Conference Centre.
5:30 - Doors open.
6:00pm - 7:00pm - Lizzy Hardingham
7:15pm - 8:15pm - Gabriel Moreno
8:30pm - 9:45pm - Ashley Hutchings and Becky Mills.
10:00pm - 11:30pm - The Bar, Stewards Sons of Val Doonican.
Saturday, January 11.
Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar.
12:30pm - Doors Open
12:45pm - 1:30pm - Gabriel Moreno
1:45pm - 2:30pm - N/A
2:45pm - 3:30pm - Demi Marriner
Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer
3:15pm - Doors Open
3:45pm - 4:30pm - Nick Lawrence
4:45pm - 5:30pm - Duncan McFarlane Band
5:45pm - 6:30pm - Andy Tymens
6:45pm - 7:30pm - Pete Lambert.
Main Stage - Conference Centre.
12:30pm - Doors Open
12:45pm - 1:30pm - Demi Marriner
1:45pm - 2:30pm - Rob Clamp
2:45pm - 3:45pm - The Dunwells
4:05pm - 5:05pm - Alden and Patterson.
Break
7pm - Doors Open
7:30pm - 8:30pm - Martin Simpson
8:50pm - 9:50pm - Merry Hall
10:15 - 11:30pm - Oysterband.
Sunday, January 12.
Acoustic Stage - Old Vic Bar
12:30pm - Doors Open
12:45pm - 1:30pm - Kelvin Davies and Chloe Turner
1:45pm - 2:30pm - Mark Harrison
2:45pm - 3:30pm - Linda Moylan
Introducing Stage - Conference Centre Foyer.
2:00pm - Doors Open
2:30pm - 3:15pm - John Drakes
3:30pm - 4:15pm - South of Polaris
4:30 - 5:15pm - Patakas
5:30pm - 6:15pm - Restless Ocean.
Main Stage - Conference Centre.
12:30pm - Doors Open
12:45pm - 1:30pm - John Palmer Acoustic Band
1:45pm - 2:30pm - Winter Wilson
2:50pm - 3:50pm - The Salts
Break
5:45pm - Doors Open
6:20pm - 7:20pm - Morganway
7:40pm - 8:40pm
9:00pm - 10:15pm - McGoldrick, Drever, McCusker.
