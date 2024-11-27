Residents in one Thornton street rename their road Christmas Close every year after going to town with the festive decorations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Borage Close on Pheasants Wood estate unofficially change it’s name for one month of the year.

Everyone on the street spends Novemeber decorating their houses with lights as well as making Christmas displays and putting up Christmas trees to transform the street into Christmas Close the Winter wonderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Bamber lives on Borage Close and will be one of the many residents decorating his house with thousands of LED lights.

He said: “The actual name of the street for 11 months of the year is Borage Close in Thornton but one year after we transformed it with lights, a lady walking her dog referred to our street as Christmas Close and I loved it adn it stuck.

For one month every year Borage Close becomes Christmas Close as everyone works together to turn the street into a Christmas winter wonderland. | National World

“We have now been doing this for the last 20 years.”

At the event in Thornton 13 houses will all be lit up with Christmas lights and displays. The lights will be shining from 4:30pm until 10pm every night from December 1 to New Years Eve.

The residents of the street leave out donations for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World

The residents of Christmas Close will be collecting donations for a number of charities including the Brian House Children’s Hospice, Hungry Hounds and they will also raise funds for children to get a present this year who otherwise would not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bamber said: “Brian House have actually brought the minibus down with the children and the look on their faces is priceless. You can hear the squeals of delight from the children who have not been before.”

Christmas Close | National World

Mr Bamber estimated that there would be around 170,000 lights in total on the whole street.

Mr Bamber said: “Christmas Eve is the party night, the whole street is lit up like a winter wonderland.”

Visitors to the street will be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke and much more.

The events are weather dependent.

Everyone is welcome to come and look at the lights nd make a donation.