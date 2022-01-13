Your input wanted as Fylde launches survey into affordable housing need

The survey, to be conducted by Justin Gardner Consulting and CNB Housing Insights between January 17 and February 13, will invite residents to explain their current housing circumstances and any future housing intentions.

It also provides opportunity to highlight any additional support needs or concerns they may have.

A postal survey questionnaire will also be sent to a random sample of households living in the urban areas of the borough along with all households in rural parts.

The survey will be open from Monday and paper versions are also been posted out to a number of households

Coun Tommy Threlfall, chairman of the Environment, Health and Housing Committee, said: “It’s comforting to know that we’re doing all we can to help people much in need of affordable housing, and I welcome the fact that Fylde Council have this issue high on their agenda.”

The survey can be found at www.tinyurl.com/fylde

