Reduction in housing need prompts change to Fylde Local Plan

The updated Fylde Local Plan 2032, incorporating a partial review, intended to also assist neighbouring authorities in delivering sufficient housing, revises nine policies of the previous Local Plan which was adopted in October 2018 to ensure it is up to date with the latest National Planning Policy Framework.

Much of the Local Plan, including the site allocations policies, remains unchanged.

A Fylde Council spokesman said the most significant changes are a result of a reduction in the assessment of housing need, with the updated plan reducing the number of houses required to be built in the borough to 305 homes per year instead of the previous 415.

The number of new houses set for each year has been revised

Coun Trevor Fiddler, chairman of the Fylde Council planning committee, said: “The council has produced the Partial Review to update the Local Plan to accord with latest Government policy and to address a housing shortfall in the neighbouring borough of Wyre.

"The Partial Review ensures that the Local Plan will continue to deliver a sustainable pattern of development for the plan period and that development of the borough continues to follow the plan-led system.

"The Local Plan directly or indirectly affects all residents, communities and businesses within the Borough and ensures that all who live or work in Fylde, along with those who visit, can look forward to the achievement of the council’s Vision for Fylde in 2032."

All the relevant documents can be found on the Fylde Council website www.fylde.gov.uk under Adopted Fylde Local Plan to 2032 (incorporating Partial Review).

