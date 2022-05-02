Blackpool Council don’t allow dogs to be exercised on the beach at all between North Pier and the Mirror Ball opposite the Solaris Centre between May 1 and September 30.

However, dogs are welcome at all times throughout the year on the beaches from the Mirror Ball to Squires Gate in South Shore and further north from North Pier to Anchorsholme.

Owners are also advised to keep dogs on a lead, and only allow them to be unleashed if the owner has full control and a reliable recall.

Seasonal rules are in force for dogs on Blackpool beach

The council also states dogs must be kept on a lead on the promenade at all times between North and South Piers.

This also applies to any area specified where there is no physical barrier between the highway and or tram track and the promenade.