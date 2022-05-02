Where can I walk my dog on beach? All you need to know about the rules for dog walking on Blackpool beaches

Seasonal restrictions for walking dogs on Blackpool beach come into force again from this month.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 3:48 pm

Blackpool Council don’t allow dogs to be exercised on the beach at all between North Pier and the Mirror Ball opposite the Solaris Centre between May 1 and September 30.

However, dogs are welcome at all times throughout the year on the beaches from the Mirror Ball to Squires Gate in South Shore and further north from North Pier to Anchorsholme.

Owners are also advised to keep dogs on a lead, and only allow them to be unleashed if the owner has full control and a reliable recall.

Seasonal rules are in force for dogs on Blackpool beach

The council also states dogs must be kept on a lead on the promenade at all times between North and South Piers.

This also applies to any area specified where there is no physical barrier between the highway and or tram track and the promenade.

To report a problem in the areas where restrictions apply, contact the dog warden on (01253) 477477.

